NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman has been arrested a year after a deadly DUI crash that happened during a race on Hampton Blvd. in the Larchmont area of Norfolk, police say.

Alexis Whitehead was indicted on Wednesday by a Norfolk Grand Jury on charges of non-capital second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter – DUI, maiming from driving while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and injuring another or causing death of another while engaging in a race.

There were four others in Whitehead’s car when it crashed in the 6100 block of Hampton Blvd. (near Jamestown Crescent) around 11:30 p.m. on September 5, 2021, police say. No other cars were involved.

One of the passengers, Nitanjae V. Terry, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. Whitehead and the three others had non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities announced Friday that Whitehead was arrested on Thursday by Norfolk police and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.