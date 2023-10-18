HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police have arrested a 35-year-old Hampton man in connection with a bank robbery.

On Monday, Oct. 16 just after 9 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of East Queen Street for a bank robbery at Old Point National Bank.

Police say Delonta Wilson, 35, walked into the bank armed with a knife and threatened a woman. Wilson then demanded that bank employees give him money. After taking the cash he took off, according to police.

Shortly after, Wilson was located and apprehended police say. Wilson has been charged with one count each of robbery, entering a bank armed with intent to commit larceny and abduction.