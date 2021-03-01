Police: Hampton man charged with murder after weekend homicides

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old Hampton man has been charged with murder after two homicides over the weekend, police say.

Trishaun Lamar Boone Jr. is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of reckless handling of a firearm in connection to one homicide on East Roger Peed Drive, and is also charged in connection to one that happened just hours later in the same complex on Newton Road.

Police say the shooting on East Roger Peed happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night, and the call for the one on Newton came in just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim in the East Roger Peed shooting was identified as Donnell Ryshad Hoskin, a 39-year-old Portsmouth man. He was found shot inside a residence.

Police have not identified the other victim.

Police say Boone was also charged in connection to an attempted robbery that happened last February in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.