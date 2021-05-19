Police: Fugitive who shot at Newport News officers charged with attempted capital murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fugitive who police say shot at officers on Tuesday in Newport News has been charged with attempted capital murder.

Police said Wednesday morning that 22-year-old Deston Coward was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Coward was taken into custody on Tuesday after a chase in the Port Warwick area of the city around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Coward fired a shot at pursuing officers and one of the officers fired three rounds in return. Police Chief Steve Drew said a good Samaritan, who had a gun, then intervened and was able to detain Coward until police were able to take him into custody. The man who intervened did not fire his weapon, police said.

No injuries were reported overall.

Coward was wanted for probation violation out of York County and three counts of grand larceny out of James City County.