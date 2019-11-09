Police: Franklin woman arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin woman was arrested after police say she struck a vehicle on Lee Street before leading police on a short chase Friday morning.

Franklin police say Una Been Ford’s vehicle struck another just after 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Lee Street, causing it to turn on its side. The people inside the vehicle that was struck were taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Evidence from the scene led police to the 2000 block of Harris Street, where police say they spotted Ford’s vehicle. Police say Ford drove off, attempting to strike a police car in the process, and her car was found about 15 minutes later unoccupied. She was eventually located and taken into custody.

Ford, 54, has been charged with hit-and-run, reckless driving, suspended license, no insurance, expired registration, felony elude and two counts of assault on law enforcement officers.