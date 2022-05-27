SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man is wanted after police say he shot another man early Friday morning in a domestic incident at the QVC Distribution Center in Suffolk.

Alvin Edward Sears is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting at an occupied vehicle, violate protective order and other gun charges.

He was last seen in a black Dodge Durango with Virginia license plate UEV-7984.

Police said they responded just before 3 a.m. to 1 QVC Drive and found the victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the victim and suspect know each other.