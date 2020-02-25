Police: Franklin man charged with attempted murder after Monday afternoon shooting

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old Franklin man is charged with attempted murder after police say he fired several shots at another man following an argument Monday afternoon.

The victim wasn’t struck in the shooting, which happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of South and Bank streets, police say.

Police identified the suspect as Dashun Pierce and took him into custody after conducting a search warrant at a home on Bracy Street.

He’s been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in a threatening manner and discharge of a firearm in a public place. He was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail and denied bond.

Police said they also arrested another man during the search, 21-year-old Dariun Everett, who had an unrelated warrant out of Colonial Heights.