Police: Former pro fighter Brian 'The Lion' Collette wanted for strangling woman in Norfolk

Crime

Brian “The Lion” Collette

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Brian “The Lion” Collette, a former professional fighter, is wanted by authorities for allegedly strangling a woman last month.

U.S. Marshals announced Thursday that Collette has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault in connection to the alleged incident, which police said happened in Norfolk on January 28.

Collette is 32 years old and described as 6 foot 3 inches tall and 225 pounds. Marshals say his last known address is in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue in Norfolk, and he’s known to frequent martial arts gyms in the Norfolk area.

A reward of $750 is being offered for info that could lead to Collette’s arrest. Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov

