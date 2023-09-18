NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been shot to death in Newport News, according to police.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday when police were dispatched to the 1000 block of 22nd Street for the report of a suspicious death.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are canvassing the area and forensics in on the scene.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or online at p3tips.com.

