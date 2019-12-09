Police file court petitions against teens following disturbances at Norfolk businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police have filed petitions for charges against four juveniles after a large group entered businesses around the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road Sunday and caused several disturbance calls.

Norfolk Police say they responded to the Lido Inn at 839 E. Little Creek Road around 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of a “large group of juveniles” at the hotel, according to police spokesman Sgt. William Pickering.

When officers arrived, the group began to disperse. “Several” of the juveniles then walked into businesses in the area, including a 7-Eleven, Captain D’s and Walmart.

That prompted additional disturbance calls, Pickering said.

Police said they took the “appropriate law enforcement actions” to resolve the disturbance calls from the businesses, but did not elaborate what those actions were.

A clip of surveillance video that is making rounds on social media shows a group of at least 10 people walking into a 7-Eleven all at once. Some of them grab armfuls of items.

A couple people walk up to the register to pay, while the rest move toward the door.

A female employee is seen in the video walking toward the door trying to stop them from leaving with the items.

No injuries were reported as a result of the disturbances, but Pickering said a larceny report was taken by police.

Police have filed court petitions for four teens, although he did not specify which business disturbances the charges stem from.