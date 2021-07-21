Police: Convicted felon with stolen firearm was behind string of robberies at 7-Elevens in Hampton

Basim Ibn Muhammad

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a Hampton man and convicted felon who they say was behind a string of recent robberies of 7-Elevens.

Police say 44-year-old Basim Ibn Muhammad is charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a schedule I/II narcotic and one count of a possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II narcotic.

The robberies happened at stores in the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road, the 1600 block of East Pembroke Avenue, the 300 block of Woodland Road, and the 400 block of Fox Hill Road.

Muhammad is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

