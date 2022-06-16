The suspect, Anthony Robinson, has been in custody since 2021 and is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed Anthony Robinson, the so-called ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ — is a person of interest in a homicide that took place in Washington D.C., in September.

Robinson, who is currently in custody at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail in Virginia, has been connected to five death investigations of women across D.C., and Virginia. He is currently being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body.

The potential fifth victim, 40-year-old Sonya Champ, was a D.C. resident who family members describe as someone who loved her family.

On September 7, 2021, members of MPD’s First District arrived at the 200 block of F Street, Northeast, where they found a woman “unconscious and unresponsive, inside of a shopping cart.” The woman, later identified as Champ, was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which concluded her death was a homicide.

Back at a January press conference, Major Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Crimes/Cyber & Forensics Bureau discussed Champ as a possible victim of Robinson.

“That deceased woman, in a shopping cart, was covered only with a blanket,” O’Carroll said in January. “We believe this may be Anthony Eugene Robinson’s 5th victim. This is based on digital evidence that puts him in the same vicinity around the time of the victim’s disappearance. Sad and tragic.”

Now, MPD has confirmed that by declaring Robinson is a person of interest, though it says he has not been charged in her murder.

Robinson was charged in connection with the murder of two women found in Harrisonburg, Va. He’s also suspected of killing 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, of Washington, D.C., and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison.

DC News Now asked MPD for more information, including if they believe there could be additional victims, if there’s a connection between the victims, and what information led them to declare Robinson a person of interest. The agency declined to answer questions specifically but did supply the following statement.

“Anthony Robinson is currently a person of interest connected to this case. We are continuing to investigate this homicide with our local law enforcement partners. At this time, we have not made an arrest in the homicide case of Sonya Champ. There is no additional information available to provide at this time.”