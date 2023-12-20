GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Gates County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault and robbery that led to a police chase on Tuesday.

Officials say that on Dec. 19, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Muddy Cross Road and North Carolina Highway 37. Deputies spoke with a female victim that said she had been assaulted and robbed by Allen Emigh.

According to deputies, Emigh was found in the area of Joppa Road, which led to a vehicle pursuit that went through neighboring counties, and eventually concluded near Sandy Road in Perquimans County, after Emigh began to flee on foot.

Emigh was then taken into custody and charged with several charges, including, felony assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony flee to elude, reckless driving to endanger and assault on a female.

Allen Emigh (Courtesy: Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

Emigh was transferred and confined at the Albemarle District Jail with a $155,000 bond.