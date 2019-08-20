Police chase ends in crash on I-264 in Norfolk

Crime

Chase and crash shuts down portion of I-264 west

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) An overnight police chase ended in a crash on I-264 Tuesday.

State Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com the police pursuit started around 1:34 a.m. near the West Military Highway exit.

It ended in a crash near the City Hall Avenue exit. As a result all westbound lanes were closed on I-264 just before Brambleton Ave. as police investigated.

State Police officials have not released details of the pursuit, but traffic cameras showed several State Troopers were involved.

All lanes on I-264 have since re-opened.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories