Police chase ends in crash on I-264 in Norfolk

Chase and crash shuts down portion of I-264 west

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) An overnight police chase ended in a crash on I-264 Tuesday.

State Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com the police pursuit started around 1:34 a.m. near the West Military Highway exit.

It ended in a crash near the City Hall Avenue exit. As a result all westbound lanes were closed on I-264 just before Brambleton Ave. as police investigated.

State Police officials have not released details of the pursuit, but traffic cameras showed several State Troopers were involved.

All lanes on I-264 have since re-opened.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

