Police charge 24-year-old woman in connection with fatal vehicle ‘incident’ in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson police have charged a 24-year-old woman in connection with an “incident involving a motor vehicle” that left a woman dead in mid-February.

Police said Kelsie Holloway, 24, of Poquoson, turned herself in to authorities Friday afternoon without incident.

She is charged with manslaughter, reckless driving, driving on a suspended operator’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance in connection with the death of Rachel VanKampen, 45 of Poquoson.

Police believe Holloway was the driver in the “incident.”

Authorities responded to a business in the 200 block of Wythe Creek Road around 1:45 p.m. Feb. 15 for an incident involving a motor vehicle.

Officers arrived to find VanKampen injured. She was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where she died about two horus later.

Poquoson police have not said exactly what happened during the incident, nor how VanKampen was injured.

