Police: Car crashed into pole in Kitty Hawk during pursuit; 2 arrested on cocaine charges

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men face cocaine-related charges after a pursuit Monday night that ended with the driver crashing into a light pole and running from the scene, authorities say.

Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie says the chase started around 7:30 p.m. when narcotics officers tried to stop the vehicle at the Highway 158 Food Lion in Southern Shores for suspected drug violations.

The vehicle didn’t stop and drove south on 158, eventually crashing into a light pole about three miles away at the 158 and Kitty Hawk Road 7-Eleven.

The driver, 34-year-old Daniel Brent Lail, fled the scene but was arrested after a short foot pursuit, authorities said.

Lail, of the 200 block of East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills, was charged with conspire to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

His passenger, 48-year-old Jeffrey Wade Drake, was also arrested on the conspire and posession with intent charges. Authorities say Drake is homeless.

Both men were taken to the Dare County Detention Center, with Lail held under a $100,000 secured bond and Drake held under a $40,000 secured bond.