Police arrest Norfolk man wanted in multiple larcenies at businesses, schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they have arrested 48-year-old William Broughton, a man wanted in connection with a string of larcenies across the city.

Broughton was arrested Wednesday in Norfolk.

WAVY News first brought you this story Jan. 3.

Investigators allege Broughton targeted businesses, schools and even hospitals to steal from unsuspecting victims.

Police believe Broughton stole personal belongings including purses and wallets by blending in with visitors and employees at the places where the larcenies occurred.

He then allegedly used the stolen cash and credit cards to make purchases, police said.

Police took larceny reports at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Tidewater Community College, Sentara Norfolk, Sentara Leigh, Depaul and Lake Taylor hospitals.

Some employees of another business that had items stolen spoke with 10 On Your Side and described seeing Broughton allegedly pacing around the store.

Broughton was wanted on six felony charges including credit card theft, credit card forgery, and credit card fraud.

