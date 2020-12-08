Police arrest man wanted in connection with Norfolk homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Malcolm J. Jorden (Photo courtesy: Norfolk Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide last month on Nicholson Street in Norfolk has been arrested.

Police said Tuesday they had arrested 28-year-old Malcolm J. Jorden in Norfolk with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police believe Jorden shot 29-year-old Jonathan L. Bassette in the 400 block of Nicholson Street around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 14.

Bassette was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10