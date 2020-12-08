Police arrest man wanted in connection with Norfolk homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide last month on Nicholson Street in Norfolk has been arrested.

Police said Tuesday they had arrested 28-year-old Malcolm J. Jorden in Norfolk with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police believe Jorden shot 29-year-old Jonathan L. Bassette in the 400 block of Nicholson Street around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 14.

Bassette was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.