Police arrest man suspected of firing shot inside Suffolk Taco Bell

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man suspected of firing a shot inside a Suffolk Taco Bell restaurant last month is currently behind bars at Norfolk City Jail.
Police arrested Jalil Evans, 23, on Oct. 23 in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting incident. He is facing charges of discharging a firearm within a building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Suffolk Police said the incident happened at the Taco Bell in the 1400 block of North Main Street around 6:35 p.m.
Surveillance cameras in the restaurant captured the crime.
Police say the suspect, believed to be Evans, entered the restaurant and began arguing with an employee about “an issue not related to the restaurant.” The suspect fired a shot, then left the scene.
There were no injuries.
Court records show Evans’ next court appearance is scheduled for November 12.
