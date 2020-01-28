Police: 21-year-old killed in Monday night shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night in Newport News.

Officials tweeted Tuesday morning that they responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Ridley Cirle just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, they say a 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have confirmed he died shortly after being taken to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

