Police: 2 shot on Woodall Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Woodall Court.
Police did not immediately have details on the nature of the injuries.
Officers responded to Woodall Court around 4:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.
