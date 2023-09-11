NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have taken two people into custody for several narcotic related felony charges.

Police say Krystle Cahill, 33, and Eric McGinnis, 43, were charged with commit, conspire, and aiding acts of terrorism; possession with the intent to distribute narcotics; possession of firearm with the intent to distribute narcotics: unlawful possession of a machine gun: conspiracy to commit drug offenses.

#Update Both Cahill and McGinnis have now been taken into custody. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/O6whNzUE3C — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 11, 2023 Norfolk PD

We are working to learn more about this incident.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.