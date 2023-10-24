PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with two homicides.

On Sept. 8, police were called the 2100 block of Columbus Avenue for the report of a gunshot.

When police arrived on the scene they found Erica Atkins, 31, and Kamia Blount, 26, suffering from gunshot wounds. A third woman, Chemiyah Lawrence walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injuries. Atkins later died from her injuries in the hospital.

On Oct. 11 police were called to the 60 block of Dale Drive for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene they found Edward Santiful, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics performed life-saving measures, but Santiful later died from his wounds in the hospital.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm and two counts of underage possession of a firearm.

