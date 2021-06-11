Police: 12 arrests made for narcotics distribution in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin announced that they conducted a narcotics investigation that resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals on 33 indictments.

According to police, the investigation looked into multiple individuals who were indicted for the possession and distribution of narcotics. In addition, there were four additional charges for offenses that happened at the time of arrest.

Police recovered 19 grams of heroin during the arrests.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and Virginia State Police, as the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted with the arrests.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-

562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.