HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot multiple times and killed on Fairland Avenue in Hampton Monday evening, police said.

Police dispatch received calls for multiple shots fired in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue. Shift officers responded to the area and found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hampton Police are on the scene of what they have classified as a homicide on Fairland Avenue Monday evening. (Photo – Hampton Police) Hampton Police are on the scene of what they have classified as a homicide on Fairland Avenue Monday evening. (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young) Hampton Police are on the scene of what they have classified as a homicide on Fairland Avenue Monday evening. (WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

Police said the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the man to a local hospital with a life-threatening injuries, and while at the hospital, the man died.

Hampton Police have classified the shooting as a homicide.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by members of its Major Crimes Unit. They do not have any suspect information at this time, and police have not yet released the identification of the man who died, pending next-of-kin notification.

Hampton Police dispatch said the call came in at 8:04 p.m., and police are on the scene of the homicide in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue. That’s between Bright Street and Eastwood Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. They can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips.com.

