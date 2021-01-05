Police: 1 injured by broken glass after shots fired at Golden Skillet in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one person was injured by broken glass Tuesday after shots were fired at the Golden Skillet.
Police responded to the business around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3332 Victory Boulevard.
A police spokeswoman said one person was injured by broken glass, but not from gunfire.
The investigation was still active as of 3:30 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
