Police: 1 arrested on gun charges, another wanted for attempted murder after shots fired in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested one person and are looking for another in connection with a shooting in Franklin Monday night.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Oak Street just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Officials did not say if there were any injuries reported.

While responding, officers saw a person matching a description provided by the callers.

They made contact with To’Quawn Newsome, a 22-year-old resident of the City of Franklin.

After investigation, police arrested Newsome with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and willfully discharging a firearm in a public place.

Police also said they have obtained warrants for Quatavious Sharpe, 19, of Franklin.

Sharpe is wanted on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Sharpe is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Franklin police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.