PlayStation deal ends in Waverly gun battle

WAVERLY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were arrested after a shooting in the town of Waverly over the weekend. The Sussex County Sheriff tells us one man was shot multiple times in the process of selling a PlayStation 4.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Gavin Smith and 19-year-old Camden Potter.  They are still looking for two more suspects.

Gavin Smith (left) and Camden Potter

Sussex County Sheriff Earnest Giles says the victim was meeting the suspects at a home on Beaverdam Road in Waverly to sell the gaming system around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Something went wrong during that deal, and that’s when gunfire rang out.

Neighbors say they heard a dozen or so shots in the apparent shootout, and it was happening so quickly it was hard to count.

A 10 On Your Side viewer shared photos from the scene, which show a car with several bullet holes.

The a viewer photo shows the car that was hit by bullets.

One man was shot in the face, throat, chest and stomach. Authorities say he is expected to be OK.

