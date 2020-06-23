Live Now
Suffolk woman arrested after stabbing family member, police say

Jerlean Wiggins Brow

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a woman was arrested and charged with felony assault after stabbing a family member early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers got the call around 2:11 a.m. for a stabbing in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, and officers found a man at the scene with a stab wound. He was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and ground transported to the hospital for the non life-threatening injury, police say.

After an investigation, police arrested 67-year-old Jerlean Wiggins Brown and charged her with felonious assault and assault and battery, family member.

She’s being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. No other details in the case were shared by police in a press release Tuesday.

