NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) -- Newport News recently reopened its cold case unit, and detectives are now reexamining one of the most violent unsolved cases in the city, the murder of a 7-Eleven clerk 31 years ago.

It was January 22, 1988. Joanne Betchy was working alone on the overnight shift at the 7-Eleven on Jefferson Avenue in Woodcreek.