Person shot outside Sentara Obici in Suffolk; officials say no active shooter

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are emphasizing there’s no active shooter threat after someone was shot in Sentara Obici Hospital’s parking lot Monday night.

Suffolk spokeswoman Diana Klink made it clear this is not an active shooter situation, though hospital employees did receive an alert from the hospital saying there was an active shooter threat.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Godwin Boulevard, Klink says, but no other details were immediately available.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

