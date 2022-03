NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police responded to a shooting on Verdun Avenue in the Lafayette area of Norfolk on Thursday.

It happened in the 3300 block of Verdun, near Pershing Avenue. Dispatchers got the call at 11:36 a.m.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg that’s not considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.