1 dead, another injured in shooting at 7-Eleven on S. Newtown Road in Va. Beach

Person shot on Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News

Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday evening that left one person injured.

Dispatch say they received the call around 9 p.m. for a gunshot wound victim in the area of Crossings Court and the Denbigh Blvd. access road.

Officers arrived on scene to a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation, and no other details have been provided. Check back for any updates.

