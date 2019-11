NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was found shot Wednesday night on Chesapeake Boulevard, near Fishermans Road.

Norfolk dispatchers didn’t have many details, but said the victim was found in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard around 11 p.m. Their injuries are not considered serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.