VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on Sangaree Circle in the Salem area of the city.

Police say the person was found in the 1500 block of Sangaree Circle. Dispatchers say the call came in at 9:25 a.m.

Police didn’t have additional information in a tweet Friday morning, but said more information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.