PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have responded to the Starbucks on Effingham Street after a person was shot.

The call for the shooting came in at 11:16 a.m. The Starbucks is at 361 Effingham.

There are no other details at this time, including suspect information.

Those with information should call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.