Person injured in shooting in Newport News Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person was injured in a shooting in Newport News Friday evening.
Officers found a male victim of unknown age suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:20 p.m.
Police are still working to determine where the shooting happened, but were looking in the 600 block of Dresden Drive as of 7 p.m.
The male’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
No further information was available as of 7 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.