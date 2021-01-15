Person injured in shooting in Newport News Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person was injured in a shooting in Newport News Friday evening.

Officers found a male victim of unknown age suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:20 p.m.

Police are still working to determine where the shooting happened, but were looking in the 600 block of Dresden Drive as of 7 p.m.

The male’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No further information was available as of 7 p.m.

