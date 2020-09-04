Person injured by broken glass after groups shoot at each other in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a person was injured by broken glass Thursday night after two groups fired shots at each other.

Nobody was reported to be shot, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at 8:50 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Little Back River Road.

A Hampton Police spokeswoman said two groups were in the area and were shooting at each other.

The person was injured by a projectile from glass. They were not related to the shots fired.

