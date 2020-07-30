Person in custody after refusing to stop vehicle for Virginia Beach Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person is in custody after a driver refused to stop for officers toward the Oceanfront Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement, just before 10 a.m., officers were told a vehicle was being driven in a reckless manner near the intersection of Adam Keeling Road and West Great Neck Road.

After locating the vehicle, police say they tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle allegedly wouldn’t stop. Officers continued to trail the vehicle without emergency equipment activated.

A short while later, law enforcement says the suspect vehicle began running red lights and driving in a manner “seemingly attempting to strike other vehicles on the roadway.”

At this point, officers say they deployed “stop sticks” in multiple locations but failed to stop the vehicle.

Driving north on Atlantic from 40th Street, away from the resort area, an on-duty supervisor authorized a pursuit due to the vehicle’s threat to public safety.

The driver of the vehicle hit a marked police vehicle in the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue and later crashed again in the 8200 block of Atlantic Avenue, police say.

Once stopped, the person allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and resisted the officers’ efforts to be taken into custody. Officials say they eventually let out a police K9 and the person was taken into custody. They were then treated for minor scratches at the scene.

Police have not released the person’s information at this time, but say charges are pending.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: