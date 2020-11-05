Person suffers possibly life-threatening injuries in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a person’s injuries appear to be life-threatening after a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton.

The call came in reporting the shooting around 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Breckinridge Court in Hampton, dispatchers said.

No further information was available as of 9:40 p.m.

