HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a person’s injuries appear to be life-threatening after a shooting Wednesday night in Hampton.
The call came in reporting the shooting around 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Breckinridge Court in Hampton, dispatchers said.
No further information was available as of 9:40 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for more information.
Latest Posts:
- Person suffers possibly life-threatening injuries in Hampton shooting
- 2 pets die in Hampton house fire
- Jury starts deliberations in Chesapeake OB-GYN’s health care fraud trial
- Richmond voter says ‘I was robbed’ as registrar admits poll workers distributed wrong ballots
- Man wounded in Suffolk shooting, airlifted to hospital; vehicle damaged by gunfire