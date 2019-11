PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating on Cavalier Blvd. near Greenwood Drive after a person was found shot in the area.

Dispatchers say they got a call at 6:20 p.m. and the victim was found shot in the 1200 block of Cavalier Blvd.

No other details were available, but police say they’re gathering more information.

Anyone with info should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.