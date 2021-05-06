Person attempting to break into vehicles fires shot at homeowner in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A homeowner happened to be outside with his dog early Wednesday morning when he spotted someone trying to break into vehicles.

He told the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office this happened around 3 a.m. He said he proceeded to chase the suspect from his yard, during which the suspect fired a shot at him.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Paradise Point to investigate the report, but the suspect had already fled the area.

There is no suspect description. If you have any additional information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Sheriff’s Office FB Tip Line 757 890-4999. Refer to case #2101406.