Perquimans sheriff’s office warns of scammers impersonating deputy

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving someone impersonating the department’s chief deputy.

The sheriff’s office was notified recently about the new scam. The person identifies themself as Chief Deputy Tom Reid and tells people they’ve failed to show up for jury duty.

The scammer also mentioned the name of Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley.

The the scam, the caller tells the recipent to pay their fines using gift cards.

As many law enforcement agencies warn, paying fines or bills using gift cards is a scam.

“Contact your local law enforcement immediately. Please pass this on to our older citizens because they are the ones being hit the hardest with this new scam,” the sheriff’s office said.

