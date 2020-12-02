Peninsula man’s shooting-related charges withdrawn Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man originally facing several charges related to a double-shooting earlier this year had his charges nolle prosequi in court on Wednesday.

On the night of the shooting, April 17, officers say they were called to the 2400 block of Oak Avenue before midnight and found two victims, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old.

Both people were treated for injuries police say were not considered life-threatening.

In August, officers announced they arrested 22-year-old Dajour Pemberton on four charges stemming from the shooting incident.

After several court appearances, Newport News Police say Pemberton’s four charges were nolle-prosequied, meaning he will no longer be prosecuted for them.

