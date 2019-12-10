Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted on attempted murder charge

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted on an attempted murder charge.

John Antonio Boseman III is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and first-degree burglary, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The sheriff’s office first released information about the charges against Boseman Nov. 1 — the day of the alleged incident — asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about what the charges stem from.

Boseman was arrested in the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle in Elizabeth City Monday with the help of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Boseman was transported to the magistrates office, where he was placed under $45,000 cash and secured bond.

He was then transported to Albemarle District Jail, according to the release.