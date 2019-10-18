Package thief caught on camera in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As you prepare for the season of giving, thieves are eager for a season of taking.

A package thief hit a family in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood last weekend. Nothing valuable was taken, but the theft was caught on a doorbell camera.

Drew Webb and his husband were out of town last weekend. When they got back home, they remembered that they were supposed to have packages delivered.

“I went and checked out footage and realized they they had been delivered and then kept rolling forward and was like, ‘oh smokes, there they go’,” said Webb.

What he saw on the video: a man casually walk up to his home, stack two packages on top of each other, and casually walk off. It happened on Saturday, October 12.

Webb said, “Everyone was just surprised that it happened in broad daylight. It happened at like 10 o’clock in the morning. The guy didn’t try to hide his face at all, or anything, so we were just kind of dumbfounded that we had such a good pictures of who stole our packages.”

The good news is that nothing valuable was taken. In fact, laundry detergent was inside of those boxes. However, Webb says it’s still frustrating.

“It was a little disheartening,” said Webb. “Like I said, it wasn’t like anything valuable stolen, but at the end of the day, it was just that someone’s willing to walk up on our front porch in the middle of the day and take something off of it.”

Webb also says it feels like a violation of his property and his peace. That’s why he’s sharing the video, hoping the man responsible is caught and hoping it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“There’s plenty of people in this neighborhood that probably have more expensive packages and that’s the bigger thing. I’m hoping, at least we have a video of it, that’ll help somebody find him,” Webb said.

Webb says if they order any expensive packages in the future, they’ll likely have them shipped to a holding center.

If you recognize the man in the video, call Norfolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.