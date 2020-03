NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Part of Oyster Point Road is closed while Newport News police investigate a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 500 block of Oyster Point Road around 11:25 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. One person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Oyster Point Road is closed between Jefferson Avenue and HQ Way. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.