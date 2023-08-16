NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After pleading guilting, the owner of a martial arts school was sentenced for raping three of his students on Aug. 4.

The victims included two 15-year-old girls and one 12-year old girl.

30-year-old Jeremy Armstead, of Williamsburg, was arrested Aug. 16, 2018. Armstead was the owner of a martials arts school called Xtreme Dragon’s Black Belt Academy. Police said Armstead’s crimes began in 2014 with one of the 15-year-old girls, soon after Xtreme Dragons opened its original location on Brick Kiln road.

On March 22 at 9 a.m., Armstead pleaded guilty, according to court documents.

On Aug. 4, Armstead was sentenced to five 99-year sentences for two charges of rape, two charges of forcible sodomy and one charge of rape by force/threat of a victim under 13. He was also sentenced to two 10-year sentences for two accounts of abduction by force without justification.