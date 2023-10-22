HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying suspects involved in a shooting that took place overnight on Sunday.

Around 1:14 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Powhatan Parkway for reports of shots fired. While officers were investigating the scene, they received another call about a walk-in gunshot victim at Sentara Careplex.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups at a party and guns were drawn by individuals on both sides. Consequently, the victim was shot multiple times, police say. Several unoccupied vehicles were also hit during the gun fire, police say.

At this time there is no suspect information and the incident is still under investigation by the Hampton Police Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com.