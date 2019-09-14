Operation High Tide removes drugs and guns from Hampton Roads streets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a dozen people in Hampton Roads were indicted on drugs and firearms charges as the result of Operation High Tide.

“Operation High Tide is the latest highly-coordinated effort from federal, state, and local law enforcement to tackle violent crime in Hampton Roads,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to U.S. Attorney Terwilliger, more than 65 firearms and narcotics with a street value of nearly $1 million were recovered.

The coordinated operation involved 100 law enforcement agents and other officials with a singular goal: to apprehend individuals putting the safety of our communities in danger by illegally selling drugs and guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) initiated Operation High Tide in collaboration with the Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Portsmouth Police Departments and Virginia State Police.

“Criminals often utilize firearms as tools of their trade causing harm to our communities. This case illustrates ATF’s commitment to effective law enforcement partnerships and dedication to keeping our cities safe,” said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) Washington Field Division.

Jelami M. Smith, 43. Charges: 1 Count of Distribution of Heroin; 1 Count of Distribution of Fentanyl

Jameel M. Simmons, 37. Charges: 1 Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin; 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Jermaine Parker, 35. Charges: 6 Counts of Distribution of Fentanyl; 2 Counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug-Trafficking Crime; 5 Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm; 1 Count of Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises

Defendants in state custody awaiting transfer to federal custody are not listed in the table below: